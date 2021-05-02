Body found near river Sunday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — No foul play is suspected despite a body being found at the foot of Lorentz Avenue Sunday morning.

Peoria Park Police advised the Peoria Police Department that during routine patrol duties, an officer located a body in a grassy area between the river and a paved parking lot. A 4-wheeler was several feet away.

The adult male was deceased and had obvious signs of trauma. The Peoria County coroner was on scene and will release the identity as well as manner and cause of death at a later time.

The incident appears to be an accident and is currently under investigation by the Peoria Police Traffic Unit.