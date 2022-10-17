EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday.

According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m.

No other information on the body is available at this time.

The scene is being investigated by East Peoria Police, Tazewell County Coroner, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.