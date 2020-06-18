Closings
Man from fatal Colfax car crash identified by McLean County Coroner

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A body found at the site of a car crash yesterday has been identified by the McLean County Coroner.

28-year-old Kaleb M. Roberts of Gibson City was found at the crash that took place on 3400 East near 1800 North Rd. in Colfax. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced Roberts dead at 4:45 a.m. with multiple blunt injuries. Roberts was the only driver in the vehicle.

The incident is still being investigated by the McLean County Coroner and the county Sheriff.

