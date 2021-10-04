Body identified in Friday Illinois River drowning

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria coroner has released the name of the man who drowned in the Illinois River at 1:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

Coroner Charles R. Hanley identified him as 31-year-old Darrell Wayne O’Neal of Peoria.

O’Neal’s body was recovered from the harbor and brought to the dock at the United States Coast Guard Station in East Peoria.

Preliminary autopsy findings show his death was caused by drowning, and there was no trauma involved in the death. The toxicology report is still pending.

This case remains under investigation by the East Peoria Police Department, Fon Du Lac Park District Police Department’s Marine Law Enforcement Unit, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.