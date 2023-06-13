WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office believe they have found the body of a missing man in a West Peoria storage unit.

According to Sheriff Chris Watkins, members of his department were called to Metro Mini Storage which is located near the intersection of Southport Road and West Farmington Road earlier Tuesday.

Watkins said he believes the body is that of Eric M. King, 55. It appears that deputies also found a blue 2007 Honda Element with South Dakota license plates and a yellow “student driver” sticker, the office said in a Facebook post.

King reportedly rented the storage unit and was found in the Element, the sheriff said. Watkins declined to give further details except to say the situation didn’t appear “suspicious.”

Watkins said Coroner Jamie Harwood would release more information later. In a Facebook post, Harwood said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning to determine a cause and manner of death. The coroner reiterated that no foul play was suspected.

King was initially reported missing by his family in South Dakota on Sunday.

This story will be updated.