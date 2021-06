DEER PARK TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WMBD) — The body of a Mendota man was recovered in the Vermilion River in LaSalle County Tuesday.

The body of Ralph W. Frey, 60, was found and recovered from the river below the Low Head Dam.

The Illinois Department of Conservation Police and the LaSalle County Coroner’s office will be completing an investigation into the incident.

More information will be released when it becomes available.