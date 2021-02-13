Body of missing Fulton County man found in frozen pond

ASTORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Fulton County man reported missing by his friends was found dead in a pond in rural Astoria.

Henry J. Umphryes, 62, of Vermont was reported missing by friends after his vehicle was located at a property west of Astoria, according to a press release. He had not been seen since Feb. 1.

Fishing gear was located on the ice of a nearby pond.

Farmers of the property and friends of Umphryes removed ice from the pond and the Mason County ESDA Dive Team put a boat with sonar in the water Friday, Feb. 12.

Umphyres body was recovered at approximately 9:50 a.m. and Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines was called to the scene.