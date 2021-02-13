Body of missing Fulton County man found in frozen pond

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASTORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Fulton County man reported missing by his friends was found dead in a pond in rural Astoria.

Henry J. Umphryes, 62, of Vermont was reported missing by friends after his vehicle was located at a property west of Astoria, according to a press release. He had not been seen since Feb. 1.

Fishing gear was located on the ice of a nearby pond.

Farmers of the property and friends of Umphryes removed ice from the pond and the Mason County ESDA Dive Team put a boat with sonar in the water Friday, Feb. 12.

Umphyres body was recovered at approximately 9:50 a.m. and Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines was called to the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News