Body of missing Peoria woman found in Illinois river Thursday

NAPLES, Ill. (WMBD) — The body of a woman reported missing in November 2020 has been found in the Illinois River, authorities said Friday, March 19.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 was requested by the Scott County Sheriff’s office to conduct a death investigation in Naples, after an unidentified body was located in the Illinois river Thursday, March 18.

The body has been identified as Cosette Brown, who was previously reported missing. The Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Detectives will be assisting ISP DCI Zone 4 investigators moving forward.

Anyone with information that may be important to this investigation is asked to call Peoria

Police immediately at 309.673.4521 or CrimeStoppers, anonymously, at 309.673.9000.