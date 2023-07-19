EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those wanting to take part in the 35th Annual Duck Race have a chance to take advantage of a BOGO sale Wednesday.

According to the Duck Race’s website, The ducks are buy one, get one free from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Duck Race will be held on Aug. 26. There are 15 prizes available, including a $10,000 grand prize.

All the money raised will benefit the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Last year all 30,000 ducks sold out, and more than $200,000 were raised for survivors of abuse.

Information about the event and where to buy ducks is available here.