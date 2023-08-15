EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A boil advisory has been lifted for most of the affected area after a water main break affected a large chunk of East Peoria Monday.

According to a City of East Peoria news update, the only areas the boil advisory still affects are:

104 – 242 W. Camp St. (excluding 108 W. Camp)

301 N. Main St.

The boil advisory initially went into effect due to an emergency water main repair at the intersection of Main and Camp Streets.

It is unknown when the boil advisory will be fully lifted.

According to an East Peoria Facebook Update, road restoration will close Camp Street from Mach Drive to Main Street.

