Boil order affecting parts of Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Washington’s Water Department has declared a boil order for parts of the city Friday, Feb. 19.

According to the water department, several residences on W. Adams Street, Tyler Street, and Highland Place will be under a boil order until further notice.

Those who live at the addresses listed above are encouraged to boil all water used for cooking or drinking.

City officials said testing can take up to 48 hours. They said residents will be notified when the boil order has ended.

Updates can be found on the City of Washington’s Facebook page.