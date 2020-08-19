Boil order extended for Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A boil order issued on Monday for the city of Farmington has been extended, Ameren Illinois officials said Wednesday.

After emergency repairs to a high service pump at the Farmington Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday resulted in the failure of critical infrastructure, Ameren Illinois decided to extend their boil order.

Illinois American Water is able to collect water samples needed to confirm water service continues to meet all drinking water requirements because of those repairs.

Once testing is completed and water quality confirmed, the boil water order will be lifted. The water company will notify customers when the boil water order is lifted, which is expected to happen on Friday, Aug. 21.

Until then, residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is still okay to use for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

