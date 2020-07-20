Boil order for small portion of Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water (IAW) said Monday the western portion of the city is under a boil order for approximately 36 hours.

The boil order is a result of two water main breaks which occurred as a result of pressure fluctuations. The changes in pressure occurred during maintenance work on the water main. IAW crews are making emergency repairs on a water main break starting at 4:15 p.m.

IAW is advising residents in the western part of the city to bring water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using for drinking or cooking.

Water can be used for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected