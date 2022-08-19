BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday.

According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street.

Public works have issued the boil order for 306, 308, 315, 317.5, 317 N Center St., 200 W. Monroe St., and 115 W. Jefferson St.

All water will be shut off by 9:30 p.m. to complete the water main repairs. The boil order should be followed until further notice.

Anyone who wants to learn more can contact Bloomington Public Works at 309-434-2225 or email publicworks@cityblm.org.