PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Heights residents in 400-1000 blocks of Marietta, the 400-600 blocks of Moneta and Sciota, and the 4400 block of California are currently under a boil order, according to the Village of Peoria Heights website.

The order is the result of a water main break. Temporary disruptions in water services are possible during repairs.

Discolored water may appear in neighboring areas but there are no health or safety hazards. Residents are encouraged to avoid laundry while water is discolored to avoid staining.

Flushing water lines will help clear out discoloration.