Boil Order in Farmington expected to last until Oct. 11

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water is installing a new part at the local water treatment facility in Farmington, meaning a boil order is on the way.

In a press release, the utility company issued a boil order for the city as they install a permanent high service pump and replace two valves at the facility. That work is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8.

That boil order begins at 7 a.m. Illinois American Water said locals should bring any water to be used for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil for five minutes. They said water can still be used for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

Senior Manager of Operations Eris Larson said employees and contractors will try to complete the installation of the pump and valves in one day. He said system-wide water quality testing will be conducted once the work is done. Employees will take water samples from several sites and tested to confirm water meets EPA drinking water guidelines.

Larson said he expects the boil order to be lifted on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

“Our team will work as safely and as quickly as possible to complete this critical work and restore normal water service to customers,” Larson said.

Farmington’s locals can expect to see company employees again by the end of the month. On Oct. 30, as the company plans to replace two more valves at the water treatment plant. Officials said those valves will allow for the clear wells at the plant to be emptied and inspected when needed.

As employees work on the replacement, the company will issue another boil order starting Friday, Oct. 30, around 7 a.m. That boil order is expected to stay in effect for multiple days.

Larson said performing the work in two separate phases should help prevent an interruption in water service.

“While the work requires boil water orders, completing it in this manner will help ensure we have enough water in storage to keep water flowing to homes, businesses, and fire hydrants,” Larson said.

Collectively, the work is part of an investment of over $320,000 at the treatment facility.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected