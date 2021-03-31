Boil order issued for City of Farmington beginning April 1

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — the City of Farmington will be under a boil order beginning April 1 at 3 p.m., Illinois American Water stated in a press release.

A new high service pump wil be installed at the treatment plant. The boil order will be in effect for several days. If all goes according to plan, the boil order will be lifted Saturday, April 3.

Until then, customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses.