Boil order issued for Crestwicke area in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A service interruption originally scheduled to take place Monday has started Friday morning according to the Bloomington Township Public Water District.

The City of Bloomington said the maintenance, “is more urgent than originally anticipated.” The interruption started at 9 a.m. Friday and is expected to last all day.

The notice is due to repairs the city of Bloomington needs to complete on a portion of the system that is an upstream supply of BTPWD’s Crestwicke area.

Following the resumption of service, a boil order will be in effect for 48 hours after the service is restored or until water samples are confirmed safe for consumption.

Water may appear to be cloudy or discolored, but should subside after two hours. Those who live in that area are encouraged not to do laundry until the water discoloring has cleared.

All water used for cooking and drinking should be boiled at a rolling boil for three minutes before use.

For more information, click here.