Boil order issued for Farmington due to maintenance work

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Farmington has been issued another boil order Tuesday after American Water Illinois said they will be installing a temporary high service water pump.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 26, Farmington will be on a boil order. Customers are advised to bring any water to be used for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil for five minutes. Water is okay to use for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

Senior Manager of Operations Eric Larson said the temporary high service pump will serve as a backup until a new, permanent high service pump can be installed.

“The temporary pump provides a layer of redundancy should the recently repaired pump fail or need additional repairs,” Larson said. “We are committed to our customers in Farmington and want to do all we can to avoid an interruption in water service.”

The installation of the temporary pump is expected to be completed on Wednesday. Once completed, Illinois American Water will conduct systemwide water quality testing. Water samples will be taken from several sites and tested to ensure water continues to meet EPA drinking water guidelines.

Larson expects the boil water order to be lifted on Saturday, Aug. 29.

“While we understand a several-day boil water order is an inconvenience to our customers, we need to be sure we take these important steps to ensure water quality. There’s no room for shortcuts when it comes to safety,” Larson said.

In the meantime, Illinois American Water is providing bottled water to area nursing homes and the school district. Customers are being notified of the project and boil water order via media outreach, customer calls, and website alerts. Information is also provided to customer service center representatives. Customers will be notified in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted.

Landlords with water service in their name are advised to inform their tenants so they are aware of this impact to their water service.

