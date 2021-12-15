Boil order issued for more than 100 addresses by Normal Water Department

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A boil order was issued by the Town of Normal Water Department for over 100 addresses in Normal Wednesday.

According to a Town of Normal Facebook post, the boil order is affecting addresses on six streets:

N Linden Street: 1303, 1390, 1400, 1410, 1411, 1420, 1421, 1430

1303, 1390, 1400, 1410, 1411, 1420, 1421, 1430 Regal Drive: 100, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107

100, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107 Heritage Road West: 1301, 1303, 1304, 1305, 1306, 1307, 1308, 1310, 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1401, 1403, 1404, 1405, 1406, 1407, 1408, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1412, 1413

1301, 1303, 1304, 1305, 1306, 1307, 1308, 1310, 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1401, 1403, 1404, 1405, 1406, 1407, 1408, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1412, 1413 Heritage Road East: 1300, 1302, 1304, 1305, 1306, 1307, 1308, 1309, 1311

1300, 1302, 1304, 1305, 1306, 1307, 1308, 1309, 1311 Basswood Court: 310, 315, 330, 400, 450, 500, 520, 540, 560, 580, 590

310, 315, 330, 400, 450, 500, 520, 540, 560, 580, 590 Beechwood Court: 350, 355, 360, 365, 370, 375, 400, 405, 410, 415, 420, 425, 430, 435, 440, 445, 450, 455, 460, 465, 470, 475, 480, 485, 490, 495, 500, 505, 510, 515, 520, 525, 530, 535, 540, 545, 550, 555, 560, 565, 570, 575, 580, 585, 590, 595

Updates will be available on the Town of Normal’s Facebook page.