BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after one part of Bloomington was under a boil order, another part of the city follows in its tracks.

Wednesday, City Spokesperson Katherine Murphy confirmed a water main break happened on Fairview Avenue, meaning customers living on Fairview Avenue between East Washington and East Grove are under a new boil order.

Currently, the water main in the area is shut off in order to perform the repair.

Once water service is restored, customers in the area should boil water for at least five minutes before use.

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored. That is expected to happen as early as Thursday afternoon.