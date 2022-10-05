CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The Creve Coeur Water Department issued a boil order Wednesday.

According to a press release, the order was issued due to a loss of water pressure caused by water main repairs.

Affected areas include:

N. Stewart

Phillip

Rosemary

Smith

Glendale

Fairview Ave.

Fairview Ct.

High

Hayworth

Leonard

Forrestview

Lorentz

Skyline

Any resident who is unsure if they are in the affected area and has experienced low water pressure in the last 24 hours should boil their water for five minutes.