PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A boil order has been issued to approximately 3,000 Illinois American Water customers in Bartonville and Peoria.

Officials issued the boil order after a 16-inch water main break near Interstate 474 in Bartonville led to a drop in water pressure. A boil order is issued when water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system.

Customers affected by the boil order are encouraged to bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Officials said water is okay to use for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

“Our team is working on repairs to the water main break. We are working as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Eric Larson, senior operations manager for Illinois American Water’s Western Division.