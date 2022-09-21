BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.

Once the water is turned back on, customers at the 800 block of Reinthaler road and the 2100 block of Skyline Court should boil water for at least five minutes before use.

The boil order should remain in effect until laboratory samples confirm that water quality has been fully restored.

Anyone with questions can contact the Bloomington Public Works-Water division at 309-434-2225 during their regular business hours, or Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.