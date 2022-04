CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A city-wide boil order has been issued for Canton.

Due to a break in a water valve at the Canton Water Treatment Plant, all customers who receive water from Canton, including satellite communities such as St. David, Dunfermline, Norris, Wee-Ma-Tuk, Fiatt and others will need to boil their water.

This boil order is for all customers, regardless of whether they lost water service or not.