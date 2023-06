Dunlap, Ill. (WMBD) –The entire Village of Dunlap is under a boil order until further notice.

According to the Village of Dunlap Facebook page, residents are encouraged to follow the water conservation steps from 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday.

Residents should refrain from using irrigation systems or watering your lawn during this time.

According to the village clerk, water is awaiting to be tested to ensure water is safe to drink.