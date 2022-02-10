PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water officials lifted a boil order Thursday morning that impacted approximately 3,000 Illinois American Water customers in Bartonville and Peoria Wednesday.

With the boil order lifted, customers will no longer need to boil their water before drinking or cooking with it.

The boil order was issued after a 16-inch water main break near Interstate 474 in Bartonville led to a drop in water pressure Wednesday.

According to the company’s order map, the affected area was from the Bartonville McDonald’s and Hardees past Alpha Park, all the way down to Tuscarora.