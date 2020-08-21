Boil order lifted for Farmington, more work to do on service pump, officials say

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The boil order for Farmington was lifted Friday, but American Water Illinois still has some maintenance work to do.

Monday’s boil order, which had been extended Wednesday, has ended. American Water Illinois officials said water samples tested from the affected area confirm water meets all federal and state regulatory standards for drinking water.

They said while repairs were completed at the water treatment plant, they said in the coming days, a maintenance team will move towards installing a temporary high service pump. This temporary pump will serve as a backup to the pump they repaired throughout the week.

A new, permanent high service pump at the water treatment plant is expected to be installed, they said.

During both the installation of the temporary pump and the installation of the permanent pump, officials will issue another boil order. For the time being, no action is needed.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected