Boil order lifted for parts of Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Creve Coeur Water Department has rescinded the boil order Tuesday that was issued for the following areas:
- Scenic Park Drive
- Oaklawn Circle
- Oakwood Court
- Oaklawn Place
- Oaklawn Terrace
- Senneca Court
- Hillcrest Terrace
- 150 – 450 Wesley Road
- 920 – 1020 North Main Street (Illinois State Route 29)
