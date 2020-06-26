Boil order lifted for parts of Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Creve Coeur Water Department has rescinded the boil order Tuesday that was issued for the following areas:

  • Scenic Park Drive
  • Oaklawn Circle
  • Oakwood Court
  • Oaklawn Place
  • Oaklawn Terrace
  • Senneca Court
  • Hillcrest Terrace
  • 150 – 450 Wesley Road
  • 920 – 1020 North Main Street (Illinois State Route 29)

