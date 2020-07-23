Boil order lifted for village of Glasford

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water finished their maintenance work at the Glasford Water Treatment Plant, thereby lifting the boil order in the area on Thursday, July 23.

Water service has returned to normal and customers no longer need to boil their water prior to consumption.

The maintenance work at the water plant involved replacing a valve and filter media. Water pressure was impacted during that time as a result of the maintenance.

Illinois American Water performed a series of tests during the boil order to determine if the water met regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all state and federal requirements.

