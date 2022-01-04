Boil order lifted in Bloomington Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A boil order that affected parts of Bloomington has been lifted Tuesday.

According to the city of Bloomington press release, water samples have been confirmed to be free of coliform bacteria, and residents in affected areas can return to normal water use.

The boil order was initially issued due to a water main break that occurred near the intersection of North Center Street and West Monroe Street Sunday.

Anyone with additional questions can City of Bloomington Public Works Department – Water Division at 309-434-2225.

