Boil order lifted in Farmington, temporary pump installed

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Farmington residents will be able to use water freely Friday.

American Water Illinois installed the temporary pump at the Farmington Water Treatment Plant to give the town a layer of operational redundancy if the repaired pump breaks. In doing so, they determined customers no longer need to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

Eric Larson, senior operations manager, thanked customers for their cooperation.

“When we explained the purpose of the boil water order and the work occurring at the plant, our customers were supportive,” Larson said. “We really appreciate their understanding and cooperation as we installed a temporary pump.”

During the boil water order, a series of water quality tests were performed to ensure drinking water met regulatory standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all state and federal requirements.

Moving forward, Illinois American Water said they will install a permanent high service pump. When this work occurs, Illinois American Water will notify customers of the required action.

