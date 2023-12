PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A boil order was lifted in Peoria Heights on Friday.

According to an update on Peoria Height’s website, the order affected residents on parts of California, Marietta, Moneta and Sciota Avenues.

The village declared the boil order on Wednesday due to a water main break.

While the repairs were being made, the village warned residents in the area may have discolored water, but there were no health or safety hazards.