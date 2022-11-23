WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The boil order in the City of Washington has been lifted Wednesday.

According to a City of Washington Facebook post, all the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency(IEPA) required samples have been cleared.

This boil order initially went into effect Monday, after city leaders discovered that a chlorine feeder at one of its water treatment plants wasn’t operating correctly.

The chlorine feeder issue was resolved by Tuesday afternoon, and the city was waiting for the IEPA test results before water usage could return to normal.