WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the second time this week, a water main break has prompted a boil order in Washington.

According to a City of Washington Water Department press release Friday, the boil order was caused by the main break in front of CEFCU, west of Legion Road.

When water is restored, affected Washington residents will be under a boil order and must boil all cooking and drinking water.

Affected areas include:

Washington Road from CEFCU to School Street

North on School Street including Countryside and Faith Lutheran Church to Ragan Court

South on School Street up to 1117 School Street up to but NOT including Beverly Manor School

Includes Kennedy Court

Washington’s residents will be informed when the boil order has been lifted.

A full list of affected residents is available in the press release here:

More information will be available on the city’s website.