FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water announced that it has issued a boil order for the City of Farmington starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

According to a press release, the boil order will be in effect while Illinois American Water crews replace a tank valve at the Farmington Water Treatment Plant.

When the boil order goes into effect, Farmington residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for cooking or drinking. The water can be used for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

The boil order is expected to be lifted on Friday, June 10.

More information on Illinois American Water is available on its website.