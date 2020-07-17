Boil order scheduled for Glasford in July

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water will be doing maintenance at the Glasford Water Treatment Plant, resulting in a system-wide boil order for the Village of Glasford starting Tuesday, July 21, at 9 a.m.

The company will be replacing a valve and filter media during that time. Illinois American Water is advising customers in Glasford to take measures in preparation for the impact to their water service. Customers may also experience a temporary interruption to their water service and/or low water pressure.

Customers are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, bathing, washing, and other common uses.

