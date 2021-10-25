Boil water order for North Highland Street in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The village of Creve Coeur is ordering an urgent boil order on Monday, Oct. 25.

Officials have not announced when the boil order will be over, but it will affect the block of 300 N. Highland St.

A water main project caused the water in the area to have a loss of pressure, according to officials with the Creve Coeur Water Department.

Those who are unsure if they are in the affected area and have experienced low water pressure in the last 24 hours are asked to boil their water for five minutes.

Those who have questions can contact the Creve Coeur Water Department at (309) 699-9505.