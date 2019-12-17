Bomb Squad trial ends in 13 guilty verdicts

PEORIA, Ill.– After seven weeks of evidence being presented to a federal jury, 13 members of the Bomb Squad street gang are found guilty of violating racketeering laws, sold drugs and killed or attempted to kill several people.

The jury deliberated over a period of three days before returning the guilty verdicts this Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors did prove two murders were done by several members of the Bomb Squad. Those killed by the gang were of Eric Brown, 21, who was killed June 24, 2013, and Tyrann M. Chester, 24, was killed in July 2013.

The 13 members convicted are between the ages of 20 and 29. The sentencing of the defendants has been scheduled for mid-June. At sentencing, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison with several facing more lengthy prison sentences including up to life.

This story will be updated.