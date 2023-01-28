PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a bomb threat made to the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette building early Saturday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police responded to the bomb threat just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers helped evacuate hotel guests and staff members.

An Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit and PPD K-9 Unit thoroughly checked the main lobby with hotel management and were unable to find any suspicious items. With the main lobby secured, guests and staff were brought back inside the lobby.

Guests were then moved to the large ballroom after it was checked for any suspicious items. Units completed a full sweep of the building and found no suspicious items, leaving guests to return to their rooms.

The incident remains under investigation. Those with any information on the bomb threat or any violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.