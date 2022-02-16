BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for a Bloomington woman who was arrested Tuesday in connection to a missing seven-month-old.

Wednesday, a McLean County judge issued a $100,000 bond for 29-year-old Kimberlee A. Burton of Bloomington. Burton has been charged with two Class A misdemeanors of child endangerment.

According to Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon, Burton has four children; an 11-year-old, a six-year-old, a five-year-old, and a seven-month-old, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon.

Police arrested Burton Tuesday at a Walmart following a report of retail theft. At that time, her five-year-old and six-year-old were left at home.

After her arrest, Rigdon said the children called their father, saying that “Mom is gone.” He sent their grandmother, who was in Chicago at the time, to Bloomington to pick up the kids.

During the pick-up, the grandmother noted the state of the home. She said the door was unlocked, and the house was both dirty and cold.

She also noticed the two children were the only ones in the home, and both were hungry and not wearing underwear.

Rigdon said it appeared the children had been left alone for hours.

While Bloomington police were able to locate three of the children, the infant, seven-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was not there.

Burton had told police that she has no children, and Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon has concerns that she may have mental health issues.

Burton was unemployed and was unable to post for the bond, so she will remain in jail. If she gets out, she is prohibited from contacting the children.

The Department of Children and Family Services has opened an investigation for neglect and abuse of the five and six-year-old.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said the infant has not been seen in 5-7 days.

At this time, the infant is still listed as missing/endangered.

Any person who has had recent contact with Kimberlee Burton or Zaraz Walker is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department’s Sgt. Detective Jared Bierbaum at (309) 434-2807 or jbierbaum@cityblm.org.