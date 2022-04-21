PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A bond increase has been put in place for the parents of Navin Jones, who have been indicted for his murder.

Navin Jones, 8, died March 29. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood called his death one of the worst cases of child neglect he had ever seen.

In court Thursday, the state requested that the boy’s parents, Stephanie Jones, and Brandon Walker, have their bond raised from $1 million to $5 million.

To support this, prosecutors shared additional evidence including a text message between Walker and Jones regarding their son Navin, where they spoke about him eating dog food and encouraged abusing him.

The state also said Walker had four previous failures to appear, and Jones had three.

However, attorneys for Walker and Jones argued that the original $1 million bond was sufficient. Walker’s attorney said his client did not have a significant criminal history, and a bond report showed he was unlikely to leave the area if he were to post bond.

Judge Vespa disagreed, and granted the request for the bond to be raised to $5 million, stating there had been new evidence presented since the original bond hearing.