Bond set at $2.5 million for two men accused of murdering Manual High School senior in early October

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Bond has been set for two men charged with first-degree murder in Peoria.

19-year-old Gary Irby III and 18-year-old Jeremy Moore Jr. are accused of shooting and killing Manual High School senior Jerry Snipes Jr. on October 6th.

During a virtual bond hearing on Friday, Judge Albert Purham Jr. set Moore’s and Irby’s bond at $2.5 million dollars.

In court, prosecutor Jason Ramos said neighbor cameras, bullet casings, blood found on a vehicle, and witness accounts traced the shooting back to Moore and Irby.

Ramos also added that the two were on GPS monitoring at the time of the incident for previous offenses, and the devices located the pair near Linn Street and Corrington Avenue on the morning of the shooting.

At the hearing, Ramos said a woman told authorities prior to the shooting she picked up Irby and Moore at Taft Homes. After driving them several places, she claimed that the pair told her to drive to Linn Street and threatened to kill her if she left.

She then recalled that Irby and Moore got out of the car and she heard several gunshots before they returned to the vehicle, and instructed her to drive away.

Prosecutors said Snipes Jr. was shot at least 8 times, once with a shotgun.

Judge Purham Jr. shared that Irby currently has other pending cases for armed robbery, home invasion, and a bond violation.

Moore had also been arrested recently for his suspected involvement in a shooting at a vigil near Logan Park last month.

Friday, we spoke with Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos about what can lead to a person accused of serious crimes not being in custody.

Generally speaking, she said bond is a factor and the standard it requires to charge a person.

“Maybe we don’t have enough witnesses or things like that that actually rise to the level of beyond a reasonable doubt. So even though somebody got arrested for a crime and we suspect that they probably are the right person who committed that crime, if we don’t have proof beyond a reasonable doubt, ethically we can’t go forward,” Hoos said.

Hoos also said that her office does not tolerate violent crimes.

“I have zero tolerance for violence, zero tolerance for violence and my office and my staff is aware of that. If somebody commits a violent crime, we are going to do everything we can to hold them accountable, but we have to follow the law, and we have to make sure there’s sufficient proof,” Hoos said.

If found guilty, Irby and Moore could spend 20 to 60 years in prison. An additional 25 years could be added if it’s proven a firearm was used to cause death.

Both men will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2nd.

A third suspect, a Juvenile girl, was also arrested in connection to the investigation Friday. She is facing charges for First Degree Murder and Obstructing Justice.