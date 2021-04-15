Bond set for Bloomington man accused of beating disabled woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond was set Wednesday, April 14, for a Bloomington man accused of beating his disabled girlfriend.

Prosecutors said Robert Coone, 25, of Bloomington beat a disabled woman “repeatedly” with her own walking cane in the leg, and broke her ankle in the process.

They also said in a separate incident, Coone punched her in the face.

Coone is charged with six felony counts: two counts of domestic battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant or disabled person, and one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

He’s being held in the McLean County jail on bond and will be back in court next month.