Bond set for gun-carrying Bloomington High School Student

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond will remain the same for a 16-year-old Bloomington High School student who brought a loaded gun to school.

Tayshaun Johnson appeared virtually over Zoom while his family members were in court. He is being charged for possession of a firearm on three counts: one Class 3 Felony and two Class 4 felonies.

The judge ruled to keep his bond at $75,000 instead of reducing it to $30,000 as his defense requested.



In court Thursday, the state argued he had a loaded 9mm handgun in his backpack with 10 rounds in the magazine. They said that the same gun had been used previously by someone else to shoot someone. They also said a friend said he carries that gun around with him.



The defense argued he is not a flight risk because all his family lives in town. He also has no means to leave, being only 16, and argued for $30,000 plus curfew and a GPS tracking device.



Someone speaking on behalf of his family agreed, saying there were no victims, and he is just a kid. She said he should not be tried as an adult, and the state is making an example out of him because he’s Black.

The family also said his teachers said good things about him and did not feel threatened.

