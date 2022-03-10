PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for a man accused of burglarizing 15 Peoria area businesses.
Edmund A. Miera, of Sandwich, was indicted on the charges Tuesday. In court Thursday, his bond was set at $100,000.
Also in court, Miera said he was paroled for a different charge in November, before allegedly burglarizing the Peoria stores in February.
Miera entered a plea of not guilty and will be back in court for scheduling on May 5.
As previously reported, the locations he is accused of burglarizing are:
- StarCrest Cleaners, 4509 N Sheridan
- Basket Case, 610 W Main
- StarCrest Cleaners, 3910 W Barring Trace
- Cullens Classic Barbershop, 7312 N University
- Last Hurrah, 8810 N Knoxville
- River City Barbership, 2524 W Farrelly
- Eagle Dry Cleaners, 4803 N Rockwood
- Barbers at Oak Cliff, 121 E Lake
- Hillside, 1745 N Sheridan Rd
- Peoria Park District, 6035 N Knoxville
- MMC Brokerage, 5901 N Porspect #7B
- Bedrock Digital Associates, 5901 N Prospect #7C
- Doc Halliday Attorney at Law, 5901 N Prospect #7A
- Stonehouse Wealth Management, 5901 N Prospect #7D
- Beauty Lounge, 5901 N Prospect #106