PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for a man accused of burglarizing 15 Peoria area businesses.

Edmund A. Miera, of Sandwich, was indicted on the charges Tuesday. In court Thursday, his bond was set at $100,000.

Also in court, Miera said he was paroled for a different charge in November, before allegedly burglarizing the Peoria stores in February.

Miera entered a plea of not guilty and will be back in court for scheduling on May 5.

As previously reported, the locations he is accused of burglarizing are: