PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for a man accused of burglarizing 15 Peoria area businesses.

Edmund A. Miera, of Sandwich, was indicted on the charges Tuesday. In court Thursday, his bond was set at $100,000.

Also in court, Miera said he was paroled for a different charge in November, before allegedly burglarizing the Peoria stores in February.

Miera entered a plea of not guilty and will be back in court for scheduling on May 5.

As previously reported, the locations he is accused of burglarizing are:

  • StarCrest Cleaners, 4509 N Sheridan
  • Basket Case, 610 W Main
  • StarCrest Cleaners, 3910 W Barring Trace
  • Cullens Classic Barbershop, 7312 N University
  • Last Hurrah, 8810 N Knoxville
  • River City Barbership, 2524 W Farrelly
  • Eagle Dry Cleaners, 4803 N Rockwood
  • Barbers at Oak Cliff, 121 E Lake
  • Hillside, 1745 N Sheridan Rd
  • Peoria Park District, 6035 N Knoxville
  • MMC Brokerage, 5901 N Porspect #7B
  • Bedrock Digital Associates, 5901 N Prospect #7C
  • Doc Halliday Attorney at Law, 5901 N Prospect #7A
  • Stonehouse Wealth Management, 5901 N Prospect #7D
  • Beauty Lounge, 5901 N Prospect #106