Bond set for Jefferson Street homicide suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday afternoon, a judge set the bond for a suspect accused of killing 37-year-old Rolando William Westbrook early Tuesday morning.

The judge set the bond for 55-year-old Micha R. Gordon at $1 million.

Police responded to a report of a man down at approximately 3:54 a.m. near NE Jefferson and Green Street Tuesday morning, where Westbrook was pronounced deceased at the scene with multiple stab wounds.

Prosecutors said Gordon was arguing with Westbrook at Taft Homes, and said surveillance video shows Gordon following Westbrook away from Taft Homes before the stabbing.

After an investigation, Peoria Police took Gordon into custody at approximately 12:41 p.m. Tuesday. Gordan was arrested for first-degree murder.

Gordon said that Westbrook pulled the knife on him first and tried to rob him, and he fought the knife away from Westbrook and acted in self-defense.

Gordan is expected to be in court again in September.