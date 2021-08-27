Bond set for man accused of 2020 Peoria homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for a man accused of killing 23-year-old Treek Booker-Lawson of Peoria in 2020.

Court documents revealed the suspect to be 18-year-old Tashon A. Stewart. Detectives were able to tie Stewart to the November 2020 shooting death of Booker-Lawson, and Peoria Police took him into custody Wednesday.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Peoria police received a call at 7 a.m. about a dead person in the 600 block of W. Corrington Ave. When they arrived, they found Booker-Lawson dead in a vehicle outside a house. A large amount of blood was found inside the car.

An autopsy later revealed Booker-Lawson suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body.

Stewart has been charged with first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.