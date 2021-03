PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been indicted after police say he left the scene of a crash that left another man dead.

Court documents allege in May 2020, Damon J. M. Burns drove a vehicle that was involved in a crash in the 2300 block of West Martin Luther King Drive in Peoria. The crash resulted in the death of John Harvey.

Burns allegedly drove away and failed to report the crash. His bond has been set at $50,000.