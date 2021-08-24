Bond set for man accused of killing Peoria woman Sunday

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In the courtroom Tuesday, a judge sets the bond for a man accused of shooting and killing a Peoria woman early Sunday morning.

Bond for 35-year-old Joshua A. McGee has been set at $1.5 million.

McGee has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Ashley Tankersley. She was found shot in a ditch near U.S. Route 150 and Philander Chase road early Sunday morning.

Tankersley later died at the hospital.

The state detailed what they believe led up to her death. State prosecutors said McGee is associated with the phone number used to call 911, and said later he called a Peoria County Sheriff’s Department captain asking about the victim and her condition.

After McGee surrendered at a rest stop near Sherman. A search warrant was used to find a gun and two shell casings, along with Tankersley’s phone and purse.

They said she was also found with two gunshot wounds: one to the face and a fatal shot into her arm, which went through her heart and lung.

McGee was appointed a public defender. He asked the judge to set McGee’s bond at $500,000, but the judge denied the request.

McGee is set to appear in court next month.